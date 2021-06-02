Bradshaw Law donates to animal shelter

ELKO – Bradshaw Law LLC recently made a significant donation to the City of Elko Animal Shelter.

“She wanted to know exactly what was needed most and would be beneficial to the shelter animals,” said shelter manager Karen Walther. “That consisted of Purina Dog and Cat Chow, Purina Puppy and Kitten Chow and two sizes of dog treats.”

“I just think it’s important,” said attorney Denise Bradshaw. “I just called and asked what kind of food they need and got online and ordered a bunch. I did 10 bags of this and 10 bags of that.”

“It’s important because they (animals) can’t just get on the phone and say, ‘Come get me, take me home,” Bradshaw said. “I feel so bad. It’s something I have always wanted to do. This town has been good to me.”

