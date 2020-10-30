Bradshaw named Readers' Choice Silver Champion

The firm has won multiple Readers’ Choice award. Additionally, Bradshaw has been nominated by peers and received Rising Stars awards under the plaintiffs’ personal injury category for Super Lawyers.

Readers might recognize Bradshaw from her billboards around town, which display her image and inform passersby that she can help injured people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Bradshaw was told she was nominated for recognition as a community champion, she said she was “speechless.”

Bradshaw contributes to the Christmas drive and the fireworks every year, but, even though these are generous contributions, she said her main philanthropic acts might be summed up as “small acts of kindness.”

Bradshaw said she regularly looks online to see if there are needy people or animals in the community and she donates to these lesser-known causes.

“When people say they can't pay their propane bill I call and pay it,” she said.

“There were some fires out in Ryndon a couple of years ago and a cat got really, really burned,” so she paid for the cat's vet bill.

Bradshaw just donated money for a dog the night before our interview.