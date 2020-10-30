Bradshaw named Readers' Choice Silver Champion

ELKO – Attorney Denise Bradshaw has been recognized as the Silver “Champion of Elko” in the Elko Daily Free Press Reader's Choice Awards.
Denise Bradshaw is a giver, who feels very blessed for all she has been given.
“I love to give back because this community was really good to me,” Bradshaw said. “When I moved here I was a single mom and I had a sick boy.”
Bradshaw came to Elko in 1995 as a paralegal. In addition to being a single mother, she juggled three jobs and took classes at Great Basin College.
“It took me eight years to get a four-year degree,” she said. Then she went to law school in Wyoming.
After she obtained her degree, Bradshaw worked at a couple firms in town before opening her own shop. She honed the firm to focus on plaintiffs’ personal injury.
“I have always been adamant that I was going to go to law school and become a lawyer and come back and give back,” she said.
The firm has won multiple Readers’ Choice award. Additionally, Bradshaw has been nominated by peers and received Rising Stars awards under the plaintiffs’ personal injury category for Super Lawyers.
Readers might recognize Bradshaw from her billboards around town, which display her image and inform passersby that she can help injured people.
Support Local Journalism
When Bradshaw was told she was nominated for recognition as a community champion, she said she was “speechless.”
Bradshaw contributes to the Christmas drive and the fireworks every year, but, even though these are generous contributions, she said her main philanthropic acts might be summed up as “small acts of kindness.”
Bradshaw said she regularly looks online to see if there are needy people or animals in the community and she donates to these lesser-known causes.
“When people say they can't pay their propane bill I call and pay it,” she said.
“There were some fires out in Ryndon a couple of years ago and a cat got really, really burned,” so she paid for the cat's vet bill.
Bradshaw just donated money for a dog the night before our interview.
“I just watch things, and if they touch me, I help.”
“I just love to help and I am so grateful I can,” Bradshaw said.
--
2019 Reader's Choice winners:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.