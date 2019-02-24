Try 1 month for 99¢
Record low in Ely
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Warmer temperatures may be on the way but snow will continue to fall across northeastern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of snow every day this week: 20 percent on Sunday, 30 percent rain/snow on Monday, 40 percent rain/snow on Tuesday and Wednesday .. and so on, into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the 40s on Monday and may hit 50 degrees on Wednesday. The average high temperature for the end of February is in the mid-40s.

Colder than normal weather broke records over the weekend. The low of minus-13 in Eureka on Friday shattered the previous record of minus-4 set in 2010. The low of minus-9 at Ely on Saturday broke the old record of minus-7 set in 1994.

The mean temperature in Elko on Friday was 24 degrees colder than normal, with a high of 22 and a low of minus-7 degrees.

