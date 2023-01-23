 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Break in snow for Elko area

Elko forecast

ELKO – Twice as much snow has fallen than normal in the Elko area so far this winter but no additional storms are expected through the end of the week.

In Elko, a total of 44.8 inches of snow have been measured so far this winter compared with a normal mark of 22.5 inches. Over the past two months there has been at least a trace of snow two out of every three days.

“There is a slight chance for a few mainly mountain snow showers or valley flurries on Wednesday and Wednesday night … but overall it looks to be dry and very cold through the end of the week with below normal temperatures,” stated National Weather Service forecasters.

The snow depth at one point in the Ruby Mountains has topped 8 feet. Robinson Lake, which sits at an elevation of 9,194 feet, is currently listed at 101 inches. Most other elevations around 8,000 feet are in the 50-60 inch range.

Temperatures are running about 10 degrees below normal in Elko. Highs could climb to around the freezing mark by Saturday.

The next storm systems may clip the northeastern part of the county this weekend but no significant snowfall is forecast for Elko.

