Breakfast with Santa, Cheermeister return in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Get ready for Christmas with three annual Spring Creek events filled with yuletide spirit.

The fourth annual Breakfast with Santa and fourth annual Cheermeister House Decorating contest returns, with Santa's Drive Around coming back for the second year in a row.

Registration for the Cheermeister House Decorating Contest is open until Dec. 15.

The first prize for residential entries is a $50 Home Depot card, decorative yard sign, ugly Christmas sweater and hat. Second and third place winners receive a yard sign and ugly Christmas sweater and hat.

The business that wins best storefront display gets a pizza party for up to 10 people and a sign for their window.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 17. Registration forms are online at www.springcreeknv.org. Call the SCA at 775-753-6295 for more information.

The Breakfast with Santa fundraiser is back with kids meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus over a pancake and sausage breakfast and hot chocolate, going from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Fairway Community Center.

Kids also can get a photo with Santa and make a Christmas ornament. Tickets are $5, and advanced purchase is required due to limited space.

All proceeds from the Breakfast go toward providing Christmas for local families. Sponsors include Family Dental Care, the Spring Creek Association and Dreez.

For tickets and information, contact Family Dental Care at 775-738-3500.

Also, on Dec. 18, Santa will drive through the association starting at 4:30 p.m. on Spring Valley Parkway in the Vista Grande section, making a brief stop at Brent Park.

Santa’s journey will continue onto Lamoille Highway, driving to the Sunset Ridge section starting at Licht Parkway, going to Springfield Parkway to Shadybrook Drive and back to Springfield, passing through Schuckmann’s Sports Complex.

He will then head into the Marina Hills section on Spring Creek Parkway, driving through the Marina and continuing on the Parkway toward Lamoille Highway.

Santa then enters Palace Heights on Palace Parkway, heading to the Horse Palace. Taking a left onto Bronco Drive, he will drive around the back of the Horse Palace into the parking lot. Leaving Bronco Drive, Santa will continue on Palace Parkway until the road ends at Lamoille Highway.

For more information on these events, call the Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.

