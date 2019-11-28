SPRING CREEK – One of the highlights of the Christmas season for kids is having breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and getting a photo with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

But the event has a deeper meaning, with proceeds going toward needy families in the community.

Now in its third year, Breakfast with Santa is quickly becoming a family-friendly tradition that also serves as a fundraiser.

Dentist Dr. Barry Sorenson and his wife Des came up with the idea while brainstorming with friends.

“We were talking about fun events we could create in the community,” Des Sorenson remembered. “Barry said we should do something at Christmastime in Spring Creek for the kids.”

“Having a nice breakfast and getting to meet Santa would be special and memorable for the kids attending the event,” Sorenson said.

Soon, the idea evolved into a low-cost fundraiser that would use the money raised as a donation within the community.

After speaking with Spring Creek Association president and general manager Jessie Bahr and Jason Jerman, who then owned Jerman’s restaurant, the first Breakfast with Santa was underway.

It proved to be a big hit, with about 500 guests attending in 2017 and another 500 in 2018. The event also included special appearances by Olaf from “Frozen.”

The following year featured the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” fame.

The Grinch and Cindy will be back at this year's event on Dec. 14, joined by the Coca-Cola polar bear.

Kids can also have their pictures taken with Santa by Nicole Rosengarten Photography.

The popular event quickly sold out after tickets were made available on Nov. 1. It is made possible by the SCA, Family Dental Care, and Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill, who stepped in after Jerman’s closed.

“Cook’s took over, and they are so very generous and gracious to accept the task of donating and cooking all of the food,” Sorenson said.

For $5 per person, families enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast, hot cocoa bar, and the opportunity to make a Christmas tree ornament.

The Family Dental Care staff and families of Dr. Sorenson and Drs. Joseph Johnson and Tom Dickson help with decorating, cleaning, and dressing up as characters.

“We can’t do this event without the help of the whole community,” Sorenson said.

But after the Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus is over, the next step is getting the proceeds to needy families in the community who are nominated by a local organization, school, or church.

Sorenson said she did not know how many participants understood the goal of Breakfast with Santa, but that some families were aware of the event’s more profound meaning.

“I’m not sure if the parents talk to their kids about this, [but] I do know that the people who buy tickets know what their money is going towards, and most of the time they end up donating more than the price of admission to help,” Sorenson explained.

She also thanked other behind-the-scenes participants, including Donuts ‘N Mor, Catholic Charities, and many families and friends who donate their time to providing a Christmas for those in need.

Breakfast with Santa is just one of the events Family Dental Care sponsors and supports throughout the year, along with the Fourth of July at the Marina and on Halloween. But there could be more events, depending or Dr. Sorenson’s imagination.

“Dr. Sorenson will probably be coming up with other fun ways for us to get involved, and I will start running to try to make that happen.”

The aim of each family event is meant to pull the community together and support each other, Sorenson explained.

“It takes all of us working together to help make our community amazing,” she said. “We are all blessed to live in a place that is full of so many people who are kind, loving and good.”

