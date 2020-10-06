Breast cancer screening for the uninsured

According to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s website, the chance of a woman having breast cancer sometime during her life is about one in eight, while the chance of dying from breast cancer is about one in 35. About 182,460 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

NNRH offers a program to help uninsured individuals with breast cancer screening. Their offer runs from October through December and costs $90 for a traditional two-dimensional mammogram or $140 for a three-dimensional mammogram.

“We do not want the cost of a mammogram to be a barrier for any woman in our community,” said Steve Burrows, director of marketing and communications at the hospital. “If a woman does not have insurance and cannot afford the discounted price, we encourage her to call us and, together, we’ll work something out. Every woman deserves the peace of mind that an annual mammogram can provide.”

Patients do not need a physician referral for a mammogram at NNRH.

Getting any kind of test or medical treatment during the coronavirus pandemic can be intimidating. Because of that, Steve Simpson, chief executive officer at NNRH, has put out a community press release ensuring that it is safe to come to the hospital for a mammogram.