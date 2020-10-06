Breast cancer screening for the uninsured

ELKO – Most physicians suggest that all women get a mammogram yearly starting at age 40. Some even recommend earlier if a patient has a family history of breast cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society’s website, women ages 40 to 44 should start annual breast cancer screening with a mammogram. Women age 45 to 54 should get a mammogram every year. At age 55 and older, a woman can choose to complete a mammogram every other year, unless otherwise prescribed.
Most health insurance plans pay for a yearly mammogram with a professional review. For those without insurance, the cost can sometimes be prohibitive. In Elko there are mammography providers such as High Desert Imaging and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital that offer specials on breast cancer screening.
High Desert Imaging offers the test for $100 for uninsured patients with a doctor’s referral from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The price includes x-ray reading by a board-certified radiologist.
“It really is geared towards trying our best to get people in to have their screenings,” said Jenn Cambra, operations manager at the clinic. “[We] try to get those people in who have been ‘on the fence.’ It can be very scary, because somebody can come in here for a screening and they have not had a screening because they cannot afford it. That screening can turn into something more because they do have problems. These exams can be in excess of hundreds and thousands of dollars.”
If a screening does show that further testing is necessary, or if someone cannot afford the $100 for a mammogram, the clinic has a program that can assist women and men in the community with breast health exams including mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy.
“We started ‘Get Pink Elko County,’” Cambra said. “We help the uninsured or underinsured people pay for those programs. We try to do fundraisers and different things. Those services are available to anybody that wants to apply. It is an application process. We don’t discriminate from people who have insurance or don’t have insurance because some people that have insurance are on Obamacare where their deductibles are $10,000. If you qualify, you qualify.”
Applications for the “Get Pink” program can be found at getpinkelko.org. People can also donate on the site and at Express Wash and Amazon.
“Nevada Gold Mine actually lets their employees give charitable donations through their paychecks to ‘Just Pink,’” Cambra said.
She said every Monday is “Mammo Monday” at the clinic all year long. In the month of October the business is handing out about 200 T-Shirts to the first 200 mammograms they provide.
Cambra said the clinic offers mammograms for transgender individuals.
“That used to be very uncommon, but it is becoming more common,” she said. “We’ve started screening programs for transgenders.”
According to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s website, the chance of a woman having breast cancer sometime during her life is about one in eight, while the chance of dying from breast cancer is about one in 35. About 182,460 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
NNRH offers a program to help uninsured individuals with breast cancer screening. Their offer runs from October through December and costs $90 for a traditional two-dimensional mammogram or $140 for a three-dimensional mammogram.
“We do not want the cost of a mammogram to be a barrier for any woman in our community,” said Steve Burrows, director of marketing and communications at the hospital. “If a woman does not have insurance and cannot afford the discounted price, we encourage her to call us and, together, we’ll work something out. Every woman deserves the peace of mind that an annual mammogram can provide.”
Patients do not need a physician referral for a mammogram at NNRH.
Getting any kind of test or medical treatment during the coronavirus pandemic can be intimidating. Because of that, Steve Simpson, chief executive officer at NNRH, has put out a community press release ensuring that it is safe to come to the hospital for a mammogram.
“We want women to know that it’s still safe to get a mammogram this year,” said Simpson. “Our housekeeping staff has been cleaning around the clock to ensure our facility is sanitary. And, of course, we’re observing physical distancing guidelines and mandatory masking for all appointments.”
“Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer,” Simpson said. “So, even with everything going on in the world right now, please, make time for a mammogram. One hour could save your life.”
