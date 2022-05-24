Brief warm spell to precede cool and stormy holiday weekend

ELKO – Temperatures could climb to 90 degrees this week in Elko before sliding into cool and unsettled weather for the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a high of 90 on Thursday. The warmest temperature so far this year has been 87 on May 15. Average highs this time of year are in the lower to mid-70s.

The heat could produce some thunderstorms Thursday evening.

Winds are expected to increase into the weekend, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will be in the 60s.

Areas near the mountains -- including Spring Creek -- could see snow along with rain showers Sunday night and Monday.

Normal lows this time of year are around 40 degrees but subfreezing nighttime temperatures are not uncommon.

