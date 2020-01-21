Bring in the internet: City OKs fee break

Bloomberg reported late last week that Frontier Communications Corp. is asking creditors to help with a turnaround deal that includes filing for bankruptcy by the middle of March, but as of Jan. 21, Frontier hasn’t publicly issued a news release regarding bankruptcy.

According to Bloomberg, Frontier is looking at solutions to a $17.5 billion debt load, which has come as a heavy burden as people stop using land lines. Frontier is based in Connecticut.

Telecommunication providers at the council meeting agreed anything the city could do to help in developing communication infrastructure would be welcome.

“SafeLink Internet is looking to bring fiber to everyone,” said Jasen Herr of SafeLink, who told the council the work would cost tens of millions of dollars. “Anything you can do to help will be greatly appreciated.”

Keener said this week that “there are several wireless broadband providers that are new to our market. They are building their networks and are providing competitive wireless broadband service that wasn’t available previously.”