Bringing entertainment back to Elko

Ingbretson has played the bigger circuits in Reno, Laughlin and Las Vegas for years.

“This last October Aunt Billie said to come check it out,” Ingbretson said about their decision to move here. “The Stage Door had an opening and they booked me for it. We fell in love with the area and the community.”

Locally, the couple has also performed at the Red Lion, Stockmen’s Casino, Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill, Dalling Hall and Lucianos. He does a monthly show called “Legends by Clint” at the Red Lion. They will be performing at the convention center on Feb. 13.

“On Feb. 14 we will be playing at Cook’s,” Seline said. “Hopefully, people will have the opportunity to come out."

“Clint’s unique talent in performing the legends makes you feel like you are watching the “real thing,” said IC Legends liaison team member Elaine Cassell. “His ability to capture even the smallest details of those he is performing is outstanding. And Ila has one of the best female voices I’ve heard in a long time. It’s truly captivating as she starts singing the jazz greats. Both are so down to earth and genuinely the nicest people.”