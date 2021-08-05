Bristlecone Audubon Chapter offers bird watching event

ELKO -- Brian Iverson will be leading a bird watching trip to South Fork State Recreation Area on Saturday, August 14.

Participants in the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter event will meet at the headquarters parking lot at 7 a.m. The park requires a $5 day fee for each vehicle.

Bring binoculars, field guides and a spotting scope or camera if you have them. Bring plenty of drinking water for the day. A sack lunch is recommended for anyone wanting to spend the whole day.

"Depending on how the birding is going we could be done by noon," said the announcement. "There are some other close by areas we could potentially drive to in the afternoon if people want to continue bird watching."

August is a great month to bird watch at the reservoir since many shorebird species are migrating to their wintering grounds. In addition, there should be ducks, pelicans, ibis, raptors and other birds to enjoy.

Fall can be a challenging time to identify waterfowl due to changes in their plumage now that breeding season is over. Iverson and the group will assist each other in learning to identify these tricky species.

For further information contact Brian at iverson_elko@citlink.net.

