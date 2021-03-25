Broadband comes full circle in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – For four years, faster and reliable broadband has been a significant concern for Spring Creek Association members.

It was initially sparked by customer complaints against Frontier Communications that led to claims filed with the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Office, said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

“We tried to work with the Attorney General’s office to help residents in the area who were being promised certain speeds and paying for them, but not receiving them,” Bahr recounted.

The complaints led to an Assurance of Discontinuance against Frontier from the BCP office filed in 2019, stating the company violated five provisions of NRS 538, specifically those of marketing and advertising of internet speeds and quality of service.

Bahr said that although some customers have left Frontier for other providers, the association still sees residents posting comments about Frontier on social media. But the problems with reliable broadband remained.