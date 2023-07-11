ELKO -- After a harsh winter, Elko County and CC Communications along with their contractor, NNE, are breaking ground in Spring Creek.

Elko County and CC Communications received an award of $7.3 million from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration last February for their project to expand broadband to the rural community. This project will serve approximately 5,600 households, businesses, and anchor institutions.

“Elko County and CC Communications greatly appreciate the Broadband Infrastructure Program along with the NTIA in providing this opportunity to the Spring Creek Community,” stated Elko County Community Development. “Without this program, effectively implementing a project of this size and in such a rural area wouldn’t have been possible.”

Construction will start in Spring Creek’s Tract 400.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Spring Creek Horse Palace parking lot on July 17 at 1 p.m.