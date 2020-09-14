Broadbent & Associates, Inc. announces new office in Elko

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Broadbent & Associates, Inc. (Broadbent), a full-service environmental, water resource and civil engineering firm, is proud to announce the opening of its new office location in Elko on Sept. 28. The new office is located at 845 Railroad St., providing on-site workplaces for staff members relocating from the firm’s Reno office to better serve clients in the Elko area.

“We are proud to expand to meet the growing needs and clientele that we service in and around the Elko community,” said Randy Miller, vice president and principal engineer of Broadbent. “This location allows us to better support the local community and increase the personal attention dedicated to each project. We are excited to continue providing the services that we have offered to the area for the past 30 year, in addition to expanded services that our stationed staff can now provide.”

Miller will be overseeing the new location and the staff that includes Ryle Yopps, a project engineer at the firm. Yopps, who was raised in Elko, will serve as the lead project manager for the new location.