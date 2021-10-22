Bronze Champions of Elko County

ELKO – This year two people tied for bronze in the Champions of Elko County category.

Shabonya Dutton of State Farm Insurance Agency was popular this year with voters. The agency participates in many community fundraisers and other events.

“We love doing the coat drive every year,” said Isabel Acosta, marketing manager. “It’s with Communities in Schools. We do the coat drive every year. We get sizes from the schools and what they need. Last year we had a huge surplus. We had a lot of donations. This year we are going to help out Shop with a Cop also with the coats. They get a shipment in and whatever they don’t get we will help and step in with the sizes they need. No coats go to waste.”

Acosta said they are gearing up for the Pumpkin Festival this weekend and Trunk or Treat next weekend.

“Shabonya is very generous and she always tries to help out where she can, especially if it has to do with kids in the community," Acosta said. "She loves it.”

Billie Crapo has been CEO of the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce since 2016. Before that she served as membership director and event and sales director.

She serves on the board of directors for Friends for Life, the Marketing Committee for Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, Government Affairs Committee, Elko Lions Club, and volunteers for numerous nonprofit organizations and businesses.

The Chamber hosts numerous events each year that help promote the regional economy. Funds are also used to pay for the upkeep of the historical Sherman Station, which houses the chamber.

Some of their fundraisers have include the Home and Business Expo, Elko Beer Festival, Sherman Dinner, Christmas party, business ribbon cuttings and business before and after hours.

