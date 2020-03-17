Brorby files for school board

ELKO – A Spring Creek engineer is running for school board.

Greg Brorby filed Friday to run against incumbent Teresa Dastrup for the District 4 seat on the Board of Trustees.

Dastrup and trustee Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson also filed to run for re-election on March 13, the last day of candidate filings.

Brorby, whose children attend school in Spring Creek, said “they have received a fantastic education due to the efforts of many talented and dedicated teachers and coaches.”

By running for the school board, Brorby said he can bring his experience in business and leadership to the district where his sons “have received an excellent education through the Elko County School District.

“I believe it is time for me to pay that forward, to utilize my strengths and experiences to help the Board of Trustees in their ongoing efforts to make the school district one of the best systems in the state, while at the same time being fiscally responsible.”

Brorby, a licensed Nevada professional engineer, worked for NV Energy for 32 years. He also served as the director of the Great Basin College Foundation for two years.

Currently, he provides consulting services for small businesses.