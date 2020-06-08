Brothels, entertainment venue asking Elko City Council for relief

The owners of the brothels, Louis Goldberg of Mona’s Ranch and Inez’s D&D Bar, George Tate of Sue’s Fantasy Club, and Kathleen Ornelas of Desert Rose, requested relief for brothel license fees due June 30 in advance for July 1 through Dec. 31.

“They have all called me making the request,” Wooldridge said via email Monday.

Under the COVID-19 restrictions, brothels have been closed, and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s May 28 directive stated that they must remain closed during the second phase of the reopening plan for Nevada’s economy. This directive continues through June 30, unless the governor extends it or allows openings prior to the end of the month, the council agenda states.

The council can provide relief to businesses with an emergency ordinance that does not require a public hearing, according to City Attorney David Stanton. He told the council about the steps it could take at its April 14 meeting, and the first such ordinance was approved on April 28.

That action allows businesses to push back payment of water bills at the request of Elko motels that have suffered low occupancy rates during the COVID-19 restrictions. The ordinance applies to any business -- not just motels -- that holds a business license in the city and is a deferral of water bills, not a waiver. The charges still must be paid later.