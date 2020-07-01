Brothers plead guilty to poaching Elko County elk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Two brothers from Henderson have pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing a trophy elk in November without a tag.

Dennis and Boris Santana entered their pleas Monday in Elko District Court before Judge Nancy Porter. Both were booked and released after their arraignment.

Both counts are category “E” felonies or gross misdemeanors.

According to court documents, on Nov. 9 the brothers were witnessed poaching a 6x6 trophy bull elk on private property at Mary’s River Ranch by a hunting guide and his party.

After speaking to the men, the guide sent a message to Nicholas Brunson, a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden, alerting him of the poaching.

All four members of the hunting party told Brunson they believed they heard approximately 14-15 shots that were “very loud and in rapid succession, they thought it sounded like two different rifles going off.”

Two hunters from the group took a video of the brothers firing the last round into the wounded elk.

Brunson arrived at the location and spoke with the men, who told him they killed the elk for their father who held a legal hunting tag.