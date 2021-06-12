Broughs continue tradition on Clover Valley ranch

CLOVER VALLEY -- One spring Saturday afternoon, Kari Brough pulled up to a ranch house in Clover Valley after delivering lunch in the field to the crews at Brough Ranch. Spring is branding season on the fifth-generation cattle ranch, and family and friends had spent the day together to get the work done.

Brough Ranch raises Angus and Wagyu beef in the foothills of the East Humboldt Mountains, where the Brough family members take care of each other and their cattle to produce quality meat. As ranchers who take pride in the quality of their product, close attention to animal welfare begins with rotating night watches during calving season and extends through humane processing and sales. The result, according to Jordon and Kari Brough, is high-quality and delicious food.

“You’re going to be able to taste the quality and the care that my husband and his family has put into raising this animal that we have prepared, whether it’s our Angus or our Wagyu beef, you’re going to notice the difference,” Kari said. “And, hopefully, you feel like you are being taken care of with that same quality and respect that you deserve.”