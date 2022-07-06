Bruce tabbed grand marshal of Stampede

ELKO — W.T. Bruce — a professional photographer from Homedale, Idaho — has been named the grand marshal of the 2022 Silver State Stampede.

“They must be really desperate. That honor is usually for old guys and local people,” Bruce joked.

Bruce was born in 1959 in Weiser, Idaho, growing up in a ranching family and around the world of rodeo — his father producing rodeos in the 1930s and 1940s.

As a saddle bronc rider, Bruce competed in rodeos during the 1970s and 1980s.

He never took up photography until his “youngest daughter packed the flag at the ICA Finals,” his time as the photographer at the Stampede dating back to 2005.

Bruce has stated that he likes to photograph rodeos because it gets him back in the arena, just not on the back of a bucking horse — adding “it’s a lot safer.”

In the past, he has shot around 20 rodeos a year and has now selected the top-five to seven each year — saying he is proud to the photograph The American, the Pendleton Roundup and the Silver State Stampede.

“I like the people, like the cowboys. Elko has really good people. They don’t make a big hassle and just kind of go with the flow,” he said.

In addition to his photography business, Bruce owns a construction company — specializing in apartment remodels throughout the state of Idaho.

His greatest joy in life is being a proud father of two daughters and has two beautiful grandchildren.

Feel free to check out some of his works at wtbrucephotos.com.