ELKO -- County firefighters and Ryndon volunteers were called to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Railport on Wednesday evening to extinguish a brush fire.

The blaze reported at about 6:30 p.m. burned less than an eighth of an acre of wildlands, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Cause of the fire was undetermined but believed to have been accidental.

