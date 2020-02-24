Brush fire burns nearly an acre in Spring Creek

ELKO – Is February too early to start worrying about wildfires in Elko County?
No.
Firefighters were called to a brush fire Sunday in Spring Creek that burned eight-tenths of an acre, but it might have spread all the way to Lamoille Highway if it hadn’t been stopped by a “wet spot” where snow had been melting, according to county fire officials.
A resident on Thistle Lane was burning weeds along his patio during the noon hour when an ember was apparently blown by the wind, starting a grass fire about 60 feet away, according to Elko County Fire Protection District Chief of Prevention Steven Hamilton.
The fire spread across an open field into sagebrush and sent up a column of smoke that was visible to firefighters as they crested the summit from Elko, he said.
No structures were threatened.
The resident was not cited for burning without a permit. Hamilton said first-time offenders are usually given a warning and instructions on safe burning practices.
All residents in unincorporated parts of the county are required to call the Elko County Fire Protection District at 738-9960 for a free permit before burning. They are given instructions, such as the requirement to have a water source on hand and not to burn when the wind exceeds 10 mph. Burning can only be done between 6 a.m. and noon at this time of year.
With little precipitation over the past few weeks and low relative humidity, Hamilton said there is a potential for more wildland fires in the region. March is also expected to be warmer and drier than normal, he added.