Brush fire started at Hot Springs Road

ELKO – A small brush fire was extinguished on the west side of Elko early Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Elko Fire Department was called to the report of a wildland fire at the end of Hot Springs Road shortly after noon.

“Initial report was that it was about 25 feet in diameter in tall brush along the river,” stated the department.

Elko County Brush 21 and Elko City volunteers were also called to the scene. Crews stopped the fire at less than half an acre.

The Elko County Fire Protection District is assisting with an investigation into the cause of the fire.

