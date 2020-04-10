Budget cuts to impact GBC along with rest of college system

“I think it’s important to say that Great Basin College is in a stable position currently because of process improvements and increased enrollments that you’ve heard about previously. This is in spite of losing a third of our workforce since the last recession. So I’m sensitive to this and the fragility of our new sustainably,” she said.

“Now, what we have included in our plan, because I believe we’re in a stable place, are reductions resulting from vacant position savings, some operating budget reductions, and transferring some expenditures to non-state funds.”

“The Foundation offered us assistance in the current year deficit, and we did not have to take them up on it. So in that case, now very fortunately, that assistance could be available to use as well as institutional reserves which I prefer not to touch,” Helens added.

In March, the coronavirus pandemic moved live instruction online, sending faculty and staff to work from home through the summer semester.

“Our first priority is, of course, the safety of our students and staff, and also to maintain the integrity of Great Basin College instruction and the ability to carry out our mission,” Helens said.