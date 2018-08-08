ELKO – The corner drugstore was once the cornerstone of life in small-town America. Dupont Pharmacy was a hub of activity at Fifth and Idaho streets for nearly 70 years. The building later served as home to the Cherished Friends consignment gift shop, before falling into disrepair.
Current owner Sonora LLC offered to donate the building to the City of Elko, which declined. It was demolished in July.
Sonora, which remodeled the Elko Shopping Plaza after purchasing it in 2012, has not said what it plans to do with the empty lot.
The Elko Daily Free Press invites readers to comment on what they would like to see added to this prime space in downtown Elko.
Attach your comments below or email to news@elkodaily.com.
Maybe a little sitting area, with some shade trees and garden area with some outside tables and chairs. Evergreens would be nice.
Splash pad with shade sitting area. Nice mural paintings on walls. maybe something built off of the walls, tables, lighting.
