An empty space downtown

This prime retail space at Fifth and Idaho streets has been cleared, after being home to a corner drugstore and other businesses over the past century. What would you like to see filling the space?

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – The corner drugstore was once the cornerstone of life in small-town America. Dupont Pharmacy was a hub of activity at Fifth and Idaho streets for nearly 70 years. The building later served as home to the Cherished Friends consignment gift shop, before falling into disrepair.

Current owner Sonora LLC offered to donate the building to the City of Elko, which declined. It was demolished in July.

Sonora, which remodeled the Elko Shopping Plaza after purchasing it in 2012, has not said what it plans to do with the empty lot.

The Elko Daily Free Press invites readers to comment on what they would like to see added to this prime space in downtown Elko.

