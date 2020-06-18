Building for the future: Big school projects underway

ELKO – Building permits issued in the last two months in Elko include big ticket projects for the Elko County School District and the City of Elko that helped push permit valuations to nearly $36 million, up from about $27 million for the same time period last year.
The projects permitted in April and May, along with new housing developments, came as Elko was under COVID-19 restrictions, but construction has been allowed as an essential business.
“As far as subdivisions go, we haven’t seen any reduction in those. The construction of already approved subdivisions has continued, and we have had developers for several new subdivisions contact us for preliminary discussions in the last few weeks,” said Michele Rambo, the city’s development manager.
Permit valuations for May alone totaled a little less than $1.57 million, according to the City of Elko Building Department, but April’s valuations were way up at $29.7 million.
One of the April building permits was $14 million for a new, 42,690 square-foot, 840-seat auditorium with classroom space for the school district, with MGM Construction Inc. as the contractor.
The Elko County School Board voted late last year to build the performing arts building, and at that time was looking at a $12 million cost for the new facility to be built on the Elko High School campus.
The report additionally shows that the school district is in the process of building a two-story science building with a pre-engineered shell, at a cost of $8.39 million. MGM Construction is also the contractor on this building, which is adjacent to the auditorium project on College Avenue.
The April permits for the city include one for a 25,864 square foot building for a utility offices and shops and for a 4,116-square-foot pre-engineered equipment shed and storage building. The other permit for the city facility at 1600 STP Road totals $700,000 for site improvements. MGM Construction Inc. is the contractor.
Dale Johnson, the city’s utilities director, said the new shop is for the water, sewer, water reclamation and utilities departments.
“The main building is split into three sections with the center of the building being office space for the departments. It is approximately 7,000 square feet. On either side of the office space are two shops, one for the water and sewer departments and one for the WRF (water reclamation facility) department,” Johnson said.
He said there are two large crew rooms, with training space, a conference room, map and plans room, library, data room, break room and changing rooms with showers and lockers. The shops include two support offices for staff, along with tool rooms, part rooms and storage rooms.
The city building department also issued a permit in April for a 5,700-square-foot shell for a new commercial building at 2501 Mountain City Highway, with MP Elko LLC as the owner and MP Financial Group Ltd. as the contractor. The cost is listed at $486,370.
That permit is for the building now going up at Elko Junction off Mountain City Highway. Washington Federal Bank is going there. Another moving to that building is Rolberto’s Mexican Food. Children’s Dentistry also will be in the building, according to a June 16 Elko Daily Free Press article.
In May, most of the building permits were for new houses, although there is a $27,830 remodeling project listed for the Cowboy’s Bar at 442 Idaho St.
Valuation of residential housing in May was a little more than $1.46 million, and the housing valuations in April were higher at $1.81 million, according to the building report.
New single-family dwellings for 2020 in Elko as of the end of May total 27, compared with 20 in the same period of 2019. There have been no multi-family dwellings built so far this year and none in the same time slot last year. There also are no duplexes recorded for either year and no new manufactured housing foundations so far this year. There was one in the period of 2019.
The total number of permits issued in 2020 through May stood at 332, which is lower than the 405 in the first five months of last year, despite the higher valuations this year.
Permit fees in 2020 were slightly down at $505,181, compared with $508,758 in 2019.
Total building permit applications in 2020 so far are at 120, compared with 173 in the prior year, according to the City of Elko Building Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.