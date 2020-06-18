Building for the future: Big school projects underway

The city building department also issued a permit in April for a 5,700-square-foot shell for a new commercial building at 2501 Mountain City Highway, with MP Elko LLC as the owner and MP Financial Group Ltd. as the contractor. The cost is listed at $486,370.

That permit is for the building now going up at Elko Junction off Mountain City Highway. Washington Federal Bank is going there. Another moving to that building is Rolberto’s Mexican Food. Children’s Dentistry also will be in the building, according to a June 16 Elko Daily Free Press article.

In May, most of the building permits were for new houses, although there is a $27,830 remodeling project listed for the Cowboy’s Bar at 442 Idaho St.

Valuation of residential housing in May was a little more than $1.46 million, and the housing valuations in April were higher at $1.81 million, according to the building report.

New single-family dwellings for 2020 in Elko as of the end of May total 27, compared with 20 in the same period of 2019. There have been no multi-family dwellings built so far this year and none in the same time slot last year. There also are no duplexes recorded for either year and no new manufactured housing foundations so far this year. There was one in the period of 2019.