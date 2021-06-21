Bullion Road work slated this week

ELKO – City street crews are planning to do extensive patching on a portion of Bullion Road this week.

Weather permitting, the work will run Tuesday and Wednesday from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Errecart Boulevard and approximately 665 Bullion Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic will be reduced to one lane. “Please expect delays and plan accordingly,” advised the City of Elko. “Avoid the area if at all possible.”

Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street. Vehicles left on the street will be towed.

“Please obey all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the construction zone,” the city stated.

Anyone with questions or concerns, may contact the City of Elko Public Works Department at 777-7241.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0