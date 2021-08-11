Bureau of Land Management accepting comments for Goldrush Mine Project

BATTLE MOUNTAIN -– The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office has scheduled two virtual public scoping meetings for the proposed Goldrush Mine Project. The meetings will be held online Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. PDT, and Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. PDT.

These online meetings will provide an overview of the proposed project, an overview of how the Goldrush Mine Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement will be organized, and information on how members of the public can submit formal scoping comments.

Information on registering for the meetings can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xsVs8.

No formal comments will be accepted during the online meetings, but public comments are being accepted via the website, email, fax, and regular mail. All comments must be received no later than Sept. 9, 2021, and should reference “Goldrush Mine” in the subject line.