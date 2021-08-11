Bureau of Land Management accepting comments for Goldrush Mine Project

BATTLE MOUNTAIN -– The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office has scheduled two virtual public scoping meetings for the proposed Goldrush Mine Project. The meetings will be held online Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. PDT, and Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. PDT.
These online meetings will provide an overview of the proposed project, an overview of how the Goldrush Mine Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement will be organized, and information on how members of the public can submit formal scoping comments.
Information on registering for the meetings can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xsVs8.
No formal comments will be accepted during the online meetings, but public comments are being accepted via the website, email, fax, and regular mail. All comments must be received no later than Sept. 9, 2021, and should reference “Goldrush Mine” in the subject line.
The proposed Goldrush Mine Project by Nevada Gold Mines LLC would be located within the Cortez Mining District, approximately 30 miles south of Beowawe, Nevada, in both Lander and Eureka Counties. It would include approximately 1,717 acres of new disturbance and 1,036 acres of existing and previously authorized disturbance for a total disturbance of 2,754 acres. The mine would operate 24 hours-per-day, 365 days-per-year for approximately 24 years and employ around 570 individuals.
Formal comments may be submitted in the following ways:
- On-line via the ePlanning website, https://go.usa.gov/xsVs8 via the Participate Now tab.
- By regular mail to: Scott Distel, BLM Project Manager, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820.
- Email to sdistel@blm.gov.
Fax via (775) 635-4034.For more information, contact Scott Distel, Project Manager, at 775-635-4093. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339.