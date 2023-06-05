The Burger King Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand and HB Boys LC, a local Burger King franchisee announced they awarded three $1,000 scholarships to three local students and Burger King employees.

“We’re happy to be supporting and awarding scholarships through the Burger King Foundation” said Gary Moore of HB Boys LC, who supports the Burger King Foundation Scholarship program every year. “It’s great to be able to award students in our communities and employees and see the impact we can make together.”

This year’s scholarship recipients include Seth Robinson, KimberLee Ruckman and Jorie Wright.

In total, with support of local Burger King owners across the U.S., the Burger King Foundation has awarded more than $35 million in scholarships over the last decade. Scholars are selected based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience.

The scholarship program was established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime.