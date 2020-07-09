Burglary suspects arrested after high-speed chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Two Salt Lake City residents suspected of burglaries in the Elko area were arrested Wednesday evening following a chase through town at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Elko Police Department officers spotted their car on 12th Street near Opal Drive at about 7:20 p.m. and made a traffic stop. But as the officers approached on foot the vehicle sped away.

“The officers pursued the vehicle for several minutes, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph,” stated EPD. “At one point during the pursuit, the driver of the Audi attempted to ram an EPD officer who was on the edge of the roadway in his patrol car.”

The chase continued until the suspect lost control of his vehicle while attempting to enter Interstate 80 eastbound from Mountain City Highway. The vehicle went off the road and crashed on the hill adjacent to the on-ramp.

“Both occupants exited the vehicle and ran across I-80 and up the embankment near the C-A-L Ranch parking lot,” police said. “Officers intercepted the suspects and after a brief struggle, took them into custody.”

Police said both suspects refused to identify themselves. They were taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital via police car to be evaluated, prior to booking into the Elko County Jail on multiple felony charges.