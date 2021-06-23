Burning ban to continue

ELKO – The county’s outdoor burning ban will not expire Friday as planned.

“The Elko County Fire Protection District would like to inform all residents of the unincorporated areas of Elko County, the current open burning suspension will stay in effect,” stated a Wednesday announcement.

Small warming/cooking fires will be permitted at residential properties but will require a burn permit. A burn permit can be obtained by contacting the Elko County Fire Protection District’s main office during normal business hours. Notify Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 prior to burning small warming/cooking fires.

“Please use caution and be aware of public land fire restrictions when traveling or recreating,” stated the district.

The Fire District also reminds residents of the importance of preparing and maintaining their property with a defensible space of 30 feet or more during wildfire season. Some helpful tips for preparing homes and property can be found at https://www.livingwithfire.com.

When conditions change with an increase of precipitation and cooler weather, open vegetation burning will resume.

For more information call the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960.

