Burning planned next week on Lamoille Summit

ELKO – Residents of Elko and Spring Creek may seek smoke rising from Lamoille Summit next week, but it’s a good thing.

The Elko County Fire Protection District is planning to burn piles of hazardous fuels to reduce the fire danger in and around powerlines and residential communities.

The burning is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting on the Spring Creek side of the summit.

“Smoke resulting from the pile burns will affect the surrounding areas for approximately 12-24 hours,” stated the fire district. “For people that are smoke sensitive, we suggest to please stay inside and close your windows and doors until the smoke dissipates.”

“We thank the community for your patience and understanding with the short-term smoke impacts, realizing that improving range health and fire safety are the long-term benefits.”

For further information, or to request to be added to the district’s Prescribed Fire Notification list, call the Fire District at 775-738-9960 or E-mail charman@elkocountynv.net.

