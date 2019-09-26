ELKO — The long summer burn ban is about to expire.
Elko County Fire Protection District will open controlled burning on the morning of Oct. 1.
Natural vegetation burning hours will be from 6 a.m. to noon daily. All natural vegetation burning must be extinguished by noon due to the lack of precipitation and increased afternoon winds.
Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn escapes control, the land owner/permit holder could be responsible for all suppression costs. 2019 burn permits will remain current and in effect until Dec. 31. Anyone who has not been issued a permit for 2019 should call Elko County Fire Protection District to obtain one.
People with permits must call dispatch with their permit number prior to burning. The following regulations apply.
- Always notify dispatch prior to burning (775)777-7300
- Open burning is restricted to natural vegetation only, no construction or trash materials
- No open burning after 12 p.m. (warming/cooking fires exempt)
- Do not burn if windy
- Do not leave fire unattended for any reason
- An adult over 18 must be present at the burn site
- Keep a water hose or water source available
- Keep piles small, no larger than 4 feet by 4 feet
- Extinguish all piles completely when done
- Keep a 30-foot clearance around the burn area
For questions regarding controlled burning, contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 738-9960 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
