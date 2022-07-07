Burton the man in the can at Stampede for first time

ELKO — The Silver State Stampede is experiencing a number of firsts this year: first time being a tour stop of the NFR Playoff Series, first time adding $10,000 in each event, first time having Scott Grover as an announcer.

The clown is also making his first trip to Elko.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Mississippi — the home of former University of Oklahoma running back Marcus Dupree — Ronald Burton travels extensively all over the country.

He used to ride bulls for “about six years” before becoming a bullfighter, possessing more than 30 years of experience around professional rodeos.

“I’ve been clowning for about 20 years and got my (PRCA) card in 2014,” Burton said. “I don’t fight bulls anymore. I’m the man in the can, I leave the bullfighting to the young guys now.”

Burton said the driving force that makes him love what he does is the people.

“Everywhere I go, rodeo has the best fans in the world. They come out in harsh conditions,” he said. “From competitors, to committees, to the fans, I make lifelong friends in a matter of days. I can go years without seeing some of them — kind of like family — but when we run into each other, we pick right up where we left off.”

He said he’s really looking forward to a good time in Elko and thinks he has some good acts and some things that people have never seen before.

Say hello to the 2022 Silver State Stampede clown, Ronald Burton, at the 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday performances and the 5 p.m. Sunday matinee at Elko County Fairgrounds.

For more information about Burton or to read his list of accomplishments in the arena, visit ronaldburton.net.