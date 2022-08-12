Business After Hours: A and H Insurance

ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at A and H Insurance in their new location at 526 Idaho St.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items including a taco bar and jalapeño poppers catered by Dreez. Also, be sure to sample a variety of tasty beverages provided by The Giddy Garden and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

A and H Insurance is an independent agency offering a full suite of insurance coverage options (home, auto, commercial, and more) in the Elko area.

A and H Insurance was founded in Reno in 1957; one of the earliest insurance agencies to set up shop in Nevada.

The agency quickly earned a reputation for its professionalism and expertise. Through a series of acquisitions and partnerships in the following years, A and H has gone on to establish itself as a superior name in the insurance industry and continues to be recognized as one of Nevada’s signature independent and family-owned insurance agencies, adapting and growing to serve the evolving needs of their clientele.

Their local agency would love to answer any questions you may have or schedule an appointment that’s convenient for you. Call 775-777-0900 or visit them at aandhinsurance.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.