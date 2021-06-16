Business After Hours at 2 Wild Poppies

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on June 17 with 2 Wild Poppies at 194 Two Bottle Bar Lane, Spring Creek from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Venture ‘over the summit’ to not only take a peek at all the amazing renovations and product, but also free entry for a chance to win $100 in Chamber Checks and 2 Elko Beer Festival tickets. Be the first to taste items that will be on the menu for their brand new café, Dogwoods. Also, enter for a chance to win other incredible raffle prizes!

Mike and Molly Popp are proud to announce that they are the new owners of 2 Wild Poppies, formerly Colorscapes Greenhouse and Landscaping. Colorscapes Greenhouse has been in our community for 30 years; Molly and Mike are happy to offer their service to you for the next 30. They are pleased to offer flowers, trees and shrubs raised in and grown for our area’s climate and look forward to beautifying your home with their quality products. Additionally, 2 Wild Poppies can educate and guide customers to create a landscape they can be proud of. It is their belief that flowers truly make people happy.