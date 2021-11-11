Business After Hours at Best Western with Soroptimist International of Elko

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Nov. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with Best Western Elko Inn and Soroptimist International of Elko at 1930 Idaho Street.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

For this Business After Hours, our hosts’ theme will be in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday as they invite you to join them for "An Evening of Gratitude." Enjoy a variety of beverages while sampling an assortment of delicious foods provided by one of Elko’s newest food establishments, We Cater to You. Enter for a chance to win some raffle prizes and meet our hosts to discover all the great services that they are providing to our community.

The Best Western is a great place to stay for leisure or business, offering a sparkling indoor pool and spa, you can enjoy swimming or relaxing year-round, 24 hours a day; as well as exercise facility, business center, free parking and more. The Best Western also offers free high speed internet, a rewards program and is pet friendly.

For more information or to book your stay or pool party, call 775-738-8787 or visit bestwestern.com.

Soroptimist is an international organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Almost 95,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community–based and international projects that benefit women and girls.

The name, Soroptimist, means "best for women," and that's what the organization strives to achieve. Soroptimists are women at their best, working to help other women to be their best.

If you are interested in joining the organization or in finding out more information on their upcoming projects, the local chapter currently meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month at 4 p.m. at the Best Western or call 775-738-2922.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business After Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0