Business After Hours at Coldwell Banker Excel

ELKO _- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Coldwell Banker Excel at 700 Idaho Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Join in celebrating Coldwell Banker Excel turning 30 years in the Elko community specializing in Residential, Land, Commercial and investments. Of course no celebration is complete without champagne, as well as an assortment of delicious food items, including charcuterie. Be sure to also enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

With over 40 agents and staff members and conveniently located offices in Elko and Spring Creek, Coldwell Banker Excel is Northeastern Nevada’s largest and premier real estate brokerage assisting over 500 families with their real estate needs each year. They are a full-service brokerage offering real estate services in residential re-sale homes, new home construction, vacant land sales, commercial and industrial sales/leasing, and ranch property sales. Their agents can assist you with your real estate needs from Wendover and Jackpot to Elko, Carlin, Wells, Spring Creek, Lamoille, Battle Mountain and Winnemucca.

Their family of Realtors has been consistently honored with some of the highest achievement awards that Coldwell Banker has to offer and Coldwell Banker Excel is annually ranked as one of the top 10 Coldwell Banker offices nationally for its size, in sales and service.

Their mission statement is to provide their clients with an outstanding real estate experience. They would be honored to assist you and your family with your real estate needs as they welcome you to the area.

For more information, call 775-738-4078 in Elko, 775-738-9866 in Spring Creek or visit their website at cbelko.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and programming coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

