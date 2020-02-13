Business After Hours at Cowboys Bar

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, February 20, with PlumbLine Inc. and Cowboys Bar at 442 Idaho St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

For this Business After Hours, Cowboys Bar will be raffling a trip for two to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, including a two-night stay, dinner for two and spa treatment. PlumbLine Inc. will also be giving away Spring/Fall Maintenance Services for your heating and cooling system.

Arrive ahead of the event to enjoy some early karaoke. Also, PlumbLine Inc. and Cowboys will play host to special guest speaker Dr. Rodney Billington of A+ Total Care on his monitored TRT program.