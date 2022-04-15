Business After Hours at Granite Construction Supply

ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Granite Construction Supply, 4300 Idaho St.

Join in celebrating their third year in providing products and services to our community. Our hosts will be bringing the fun with a variety of food and beverages provided by local food truck Tacos las Brisas. Also be sure to enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes, including a Milwaukee Tool Kit. Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Granite Construction Supply (GCS) opened in August of 2019. Their goal is to give you the best customer service possible in a place where you can find what you need. They are open to all and have a variety of items for the general contractor or DIYer like survey supplies (paint, marking whiskers, lath), concrete supplies (cement, grout, and concrete tools), SWPP items (straw wattles and spill kits, rental tools (light plants, compressors, message and arrow boards, demo saws, jack hammer, traffic control items, and more. GCS have a huge supply of PPE (hardhats, jackets, hoodies, shirts, safety glasses, cleaners, N95 masks) Rite in the Rain notebooks, hand tools, cases of water and even ice. They also do propane refills. What they don’t have they are happy to order in for you. For more information, call 775-738-0029.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

