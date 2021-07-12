Business After Hours at Medallus Urgent Care

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for food, drinks and raffle prizes at Business After Hours on Thursday, July 15, with Medallus Urgent Care at 1501 Lamoille Highway from 5:30-7 p.m.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Meet the providers as well as Dr. Rachot, Medallus Urgent Care’s CEO. They are ready and excited for the community to meet them on a personal level. Providers are Josie Cervantez FNP, Gabriel Ekortarh FNP and Starla Ricks FNP, all of whom are board certified, licensed providers and are all accepting new patients for primary care.

Medallus will also host Communities in Schools which will be providing information on the Greater School Supply Drive (formally known as the Magic School Supply Bus) as well as their Nite at the Races annual fundraiser.

Medallus Medical was founded 20 years ago by Dr. Rachot. Currently, he has six locations in Utah, one in North Dakota, one building in Ohio and one right here in Elko.