Business After Hours at Medallus Urgent Care

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for food, drinks and raffle prizes at Business After Hours on Thursday, July 15, with Medallus Urgent Care at 1501 Lamoille Highway from 5:30-7 p.m.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.
Meet the providers as well as Dr. Rachot, Medallus Urgent Care’s CEO. They are ready and excited for the community to meet them on a personal level. Providers are Josie Cervantez FNP, Gabriel Ekortarh FNP and Starla Ricks FNP, all of whom are board certified, licensed providers and are all accepting new patients for primary care.
Medallus will also host Communities in Schools which will be providing information on the Greater School Supply Drive (formally known as the Magic School Supply Bus) as well as their Nite at the Races annual fundraiser.
Medallus Medical was founded 20 years ago by Dr. Rachot. Currently, he has six locations in Utah, one in North Dakota, one building in Ohio and one right here in Elko.
Dr. Rachot decided to open these clinics solely because he was and still is passionate about quality healthcare and wants to ensure that every patient gets quality care at a low cost. To reach this goal, he created Medallus’ membership program.
Membership is $50 for individuals a month and allows patients to utilize the Medallus facility at a $10 copay; if patients need a refill renewed, $10 copay; annual visits with their primary care, $10 copay; ill with cold and flu-like symptoms, $10 copay.
Today, people have high deductible plans and high copays that are sometimes impossible to pay. The membership allows patients to see their provider while not having to worry about high cost. Medallus also has corporate memberships for employers to offer to their employees.
Josie Cervantes is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner who is experienced in urgent care, primary care, nephrology, cardiology, psychiatric and has emergency room experience. She is compassionate, personable, a great listener, family/community oriented and driven to help all whom she’s capable of helping. Josie is most passionate about family and being able to help the community warms her heart.
Gabriel Ekortarh has years of experience as a provider coming from the University of Texas. He’s experienced in Family practice, rural family medicine, urgent care, emergency care and actually served as a provider in the Army for 11 years. Gabriel is knowledgeable. He’s a thinker and advocates for continued education. He is constantly listening to medical podcasts, working on his schooling and overall trying to constantly be a better provider to his patients as a whole.
Starla Ricks is a local and has been serving patients of Elko for 15 years. She is skilled in ICU, urgent care, Family practice and thrives to treat every patient as if they were family. She’s dedicated, knowledgeable and her commitment to provide quality healthcare to the community is something special.
Medallus feels fortunate to have such a wonderful, caring team here in Elko, from their providers to their staff. Come and see how vested they are in caring for the community.
For more information, call 775-400-1510 or visit medalluselko.com.