ELKO – Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Aug. 17, with the Morning Star Integrated Health Center at 247 Bluffs Avenue from 5:30-7 p.m.

Enjoy an assortment of food, beverages, networking, swag bags as well as an opportunity to win some raffle prizes. Additionally, there will be unbelievable specials on services, an introduction to their first ever membership program, and information on their new PDO Threads service. It is going to be an evening to spoil yourself!

Business After Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in-order-to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Because of the ever-changing medical world, Morning Star’s staff are dedicated to staying educated on the latest tools and treatments. It is their goal to create a friendly and professional atmosphere that you can rely on for all your healthcare needs, including Primary Health Care, Weight Loss, Hormone Replacement Therapy and Medical Spa Services.

They are always helping their patients by giving them the information they need to make the right decision. Their staff will discuss all your options and what to expect. They are here to answer your questions and address your concerns. It is their goal to give you a satisfying experience every time you walk through their doors.

For more information or to book your appointment, call 775-738-1212 or visit their website at morningstarhealthcenter.com.