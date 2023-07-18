ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, July 20, with Neff’s Diesel Repair & Performance (NDRP) at 3724 Idaho St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items and sample a variety of tasty beverages by The Giddy Garden, Dos Amigos and Old Timey Ice Cream; enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes from NDRP, Elko Replenish Med Spa, Empower Fitness, Princess and A Redneck, and other local businesses.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Jeremy and Jason Neff were born and raised in Ruby Valley, Nevada. Both attended college at GBC, and both went to VICA State where Jason placed 2nd in the State for Welding, and Jeremy Won 1st place in Diesel Equipment Technology and was able to go to Nationals where he competed with people twice his age.

Jeremy and Jason started Neff's Diesel to serve their community and give back as much as much as they can. NDRP has been in business for over 14 years, and in 2020 moved locations to a much larger facility to help more people.

At NDRP, their motto is if it uses diesel or gas, they can do it. Services include alignments, brakes, diagnostics, diesel fuel system flush, diesel tuning, engine oil flush, oil changes, performance upgrades, preventive maintenance, transmission adjusting, tires and wheels and more.

For more information, call 775-753-6429 or visit their website at neffsdieselrepair.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.