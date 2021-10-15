 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business After Hours at Princess and a Redneck
0 comments
top story

Business After Hours at Princess and a Redneck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Area Chamber of Commerce logo

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with Princess and a Redneck at 180 Idaho Street.

Business After Hours are a free and fun event open to the public. Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

For this Business After Hours, our host will be throwing a Halloween Bash and encouraging attendees to dress in costume for the occasion. Enjoy a variety of beverages while sampling an assortment of delicious foods provided by one of Elko’s newest food trucks, We Cater to You. Enter for a chance to win some raffle prizes and meet the owner to discover all the great products that are available to our community.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Princess and a Redneck, also C3 Uniform and Battle Born Souvenir, are a digital printing and laser engraving business that specializes in gifts as unique as you. If you are looking for something different or custom they can help.

Are you a business owner in need of promotional items or corporate gifts? They can do that too; cups and tumblers, coffee mugs, notebooks and portfolios, wine box gift sets, cutting boards, acrylic and awards to clothing, stickers, and decals.

For more information, call at 775-777-2020 or visit their website at princessandaredneck.com

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business After Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News