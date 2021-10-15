Business After Hours at Princess and a Redneck

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with Princess and a Redneck at 180 Idaho Street.

Business After Hours are a free and fun event open to the public. Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

For this Business After Hours, our host will be throwing a Halloween Bash and encouraging attendees to dress in costume for the occasion. Enjoy a variety of beverages while sampling an assortment of delicious foods provided by one of Elko’s newest food trucks, We Cater to You. Enter for a chance to win some raffle prizes and meet the owner to discover all the great products that are available to our community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Princess and a Redneck, also C3 Uniform and Battle Born Souvenir, are a digital printing and laser engraving business that specializes in gifts as unique as you. If you are looking for something different or custom they can help.

Are you a business owner in need of promotional items or corporate gifts? They can do that too; cups and tumblers, coffee mugs, notebooks and portfolios, wine box gift sets, cutting boards, acrylic and awards to clothing, stickers, and decals.