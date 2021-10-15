Business After Hours at Princess and a Redneck

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with Princess and a Redneck at 180 Idaho Street.
Business After Hours are a free and fun event open to the public. Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.
For this Business After Hours, our host will be throwing a Halloween Bash and encouraging attendees to dress in costume for the occasion. Enjoy a variety of beverages while sampling an assortment of delicious foods provided by one of Elko’s newest food trucks, We Cater to You. Enter for a chance to win some raffle prizes and meet the owner to discover all the great products that are available to our community.
Princess and a Redneck, also C3 Uniform and Battle Born Souvenir, are a digital printing and laser engraving business that specializes in gifts as unique as you. If you are looking for something different or custom they can help.
Are you a business owner in need of promotional items or corporate gifts? They can do that too; cups and tumblers, coffee mugs, notebooks and portfolios, wine box gift sets, cutting boards, acrylic and awards to clothing, stickers, and decals.
For more information, call at 775-777-2020 or visit their website at princessandaredneck.com