Business After Hours at Red Lion

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Attendees to Red Lion Hotel & Casino’s Business After Hours will find themselves in Aspen’s VIP Lounge. Learn more from our hosts on upcoming plans for their three property restaurant’s re-branding and be the first to try delectable hors d'oeuvres from their soon-to-be released, new Aspen’s menu. Enjoy a special variety of cocktails as well as selections from their new wine list, with other drinks available for charge. Guests will also have the opportunity to enter for an assortment of special giveaways, including a portable grill, dinner for two for the seafood buffet, dinner for two at Aspen’s and more.