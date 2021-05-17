 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business After Hours at Rubies
0 comments
top story

Business After Hours at Rubies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sherman Station

Sherman Station serves as the Elko Area Chamber and Visitor Center.

 Cynthia Delaney, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on May 20 with Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub at 442 Idaho St. from 5:30-7 p.m.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For this Business After Hours, Rubies will be raffling a trip for two to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa; includes 2 night stay, dinner for 2 and spa treatment! Other exciting giveaways include: a Preventative Maintenance Package by PlumbLine, Inc., a We Care ‘Platinum’ Family Membership from A+ Total Care, a Men’s Healthcare Basket from Dr. Rodney Billington, ND of A+ Total Care, and more.

Rubies Bar & Nightclub has been completely renovated! Meet the owners and find out more about all the current and future plans they have in store for this downtown business. If you’re looking for a bar where you can dance, karaoke and grab some delicious house foods, look no further. The event’s menu will feature pulled pork sandwiches, chips and dessert. Wash it all down with a Rubies Rockslide or from a selection of well drinks, bottled beer or house wine. Music will be provided by DJ Arturo. Consider extending your evening and staying for Rubies Idol starting at 8 p.m. To learn more, visit their website at rubieselko.com.

Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 775-738-7135.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News