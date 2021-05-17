Business After Hours at Rubies

For this Business After Hours, Rubies will be raffling a trip for two to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa; includes 2 night stay, dinner for 2 and spa treatment! Other exciting giveaways include: a Preventative Maintenance Package by PlumbLine, Inc., a We Care ‘Platinum’ Family Membership from A+ Total Care, a Men’s Healthcare Basket from Dr. Rodney Billington, ND of A+ Total Care, and more.

Rubies Bar & Nightclub has been completely renovated! Meet the owners and find out more about all the current and future plans they have in store for this downtown business. If you’re looking for a bar where you can dance, karaoke and grab some delicious house foods, look no further. The event’s menu will feature pulled pork sandwiches, chips and dessert. Wash it all down with a Rubies Rockslide or from a selection of well drinks, bottled beer or house wine. Music will be provided by DJ Arturo. Consider extending your evening and staying for Rubies Idol starting at 8 p.m. To learn more, visit their website at rubieselko.com.