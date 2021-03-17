Business After Hours at Silver Street Station

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, March 18, at the Silver Street Station at 225 Silver St. from 5:30-7 p.m.
This will be a fantastic opportunity to explore not one, not two, but four local businesses in the Elko Community, including NextHome Infinity Realty, Ormaza Construction, Liberty Mutual and First Colony Mortgage.
Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items at each individual business provided by We Cater To You. Be sure to sample a variety of tasty beverages and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.
Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.
NextHome Infinity Realty’s mission is to enrich lives by helping people find their next home.
NextHome is a franchise for the future and is built on a human-first business model that supports the highly individual way each and every one of their agents choose to do business. A client-centric brand, marketing standards, and automated technology come together in one program, freeing up more time for your agent to focus on client needs. NextHome is one of the fastest-growing and deeply connected brokerages in the USA, that recognizes this profession is about Humans Over Houses.
For more information or to contact an agent, call 775-738-HOME.
Ormaza Construction has been offering competitive prices and quality work since 1963.
Ormaza builds every project as though they will own it. They also offer complete service from conceptual design to the finished project. Ormaza Construction keeps costs down, as you are paying one vendor for the services of many. They are a small company, capable of completing large-scale projects. Their low overhead costs allow them to transfer these savings to their clients. Call them today at 775-738-5611.
Liberty Mutual is committed to offering affordable insurance programs to help you lead a safer more secure life, including Auto & Vehicle, Property, Casualty and more.
Local Executive Sales Representative Michael Popp has been with Liberty Mutual since 1996 and has received numerous awards throughout his career. Contact him or one of his team, today, to learn more about their complete coverage plans at 775-777-3700.
First Colony Mortgage has served the lending needs of residents since 1984.
Not only do they process mortgages, but they also underwrite, fund, and close mortgage loans, all in house.
Local Branch Manager Tiffiny Taylor is excited to serve the mortgage financing needs of the people of Elko. If you're looking to buy or refinance, she would love to help. Call her at 775-299-5593.