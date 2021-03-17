Business After Hours at Silver Street Station

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, March 18, at the Silver Street Station at 225 Silver St. from 5:30-7 p.m.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to explore not one, not two, but four local businesses in the Elko Community, including NextHome Infinity Realty, Ormaza Construction, Liberty Mutual and First Colony Mortgage.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items at each individual business provided by We Cater To You. Be sure to sample a variety of tasty beverages and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public, and gives both community and business members the chance to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

NextHome Infinity Realty’s mission is to enrich lives by helping people find their next home.