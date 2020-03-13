Business After Hours at the Red Lion Hotel & Casino

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, March 19 with Red Lion Hotel & Casino at 2065 Idaho Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

Attendees to Red Lion Hotel & Casino’s Business After Hours will find themselves in Aspen’s VIP Lounge. Learn more from our hosts on upcoming plans for their Aspen restaurant’s re-branding and be the first to try delectable choices from their soon-to-be-released new menu.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enter for a variety of special giveaways, including bottles of wine and room packages.

Red Lion is Elko’s premier hotel and casino, offering great amenities and endless entertainment. The hotel features the finest accommodations available in northeastern Nevada. Enjoy plush, pillow-top beds, contemporary furnishings, wireless internet and more in their inviting guest rooms. They also have a fitness center, gift shop, seasonal pool and business center, so you have everything you need under one roof.