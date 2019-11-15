Business After Hours at The Tap Room

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Nov. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Tap Room at Gold Dust West, 1660 Mountain City Highway.

Business After Hours is a great opportunity to network with the public and other business leaders. For this event, The Tap Room will be giving away seven baskets from Evergreen Flower Shop which include wine, cocoa, gourmet food as well as a grand prize basket with a Staycation on Friday and Saturday night at the Hampton Inn by Hilton along with $100 E-CASH and $100 comp.

Additionally, The Tap Room will be providing an array of house foods including Lombardi Brats, 49er Clubs, Cubby Sliders, Philly Grinders and other refreshments.

Business After Hours is free and open to the public.

A Sports Bar is a place where customers can eat, drink and socialize while watching the latest televised sports event. The Tap Room inside the Gold Dust West is the Sports Bar where you can do all that plus place a bet at the William Hill Sports Book.

Experience Elko’s only Self-Serve Beer Wall and enjoy the best stadium-style food West of the Rockies including burgers, sandwiches, pizza or one of the food challenges, The Fridge or Tap Out Wing Challenge.