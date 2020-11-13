Business After Hours set for Nov. 19

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 19, with Indigo, gifts that inspire; Stray Dog Pub & Café; and Cowboy Joe Coffee starting at 386 Fifth Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy individually wrapped food items, sip hand-crafted cocktails and coffee and enter for a chance to win some amazing giveaways. Learn more from our hosts on their individual businesses and experience what Elko's downtown has to offer.

At Indigo "Gifts that Inspire," you never know what you'll find, but owner Hayley Bammesberger and staff members know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils, they have what you're looking for.

Stray Dog Pub & Café has the best selection of beer on tap and bottle in town. Great food and amazing drinks can also be found, all in an atmosphere guaranteed to give you a kicking good time.