Business After Hours set for Nov. 19

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 19, with Indigo, gifts that inspire; Stray Dog Pub & Café; and Cowboy Joe Coffee starting at 386 Fifth Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Attendees will be able to enjoy individually wrapped food items, sip hand-crafted cocktails and coffee and enter for a chance to win some amazing giveaways. Learn more from our hosts on their individual businesses and experience what Elko's downtown has to offer.
At Indigo "Gifts that Inspire," you never know what you'll find, but owner Hayley Bammesberger and staff members know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils, they have what you're looking for.
Stray Dog Pub & Café has the best selection of beer on tap and bottle in town. Great food and amazing drinks can also be found, all in an atmosphere guaranteed to give you a kicking good time.
Voted Best Coffee Shop in Elko, Cowboy Joe Coffee offers hand-crafted drinks designed to start your morning, or any other time of day, off right. Cowboy Joe now roasts beans in house and bags of signature blend, locally roasted coffee are available for purchase. Don’t forget, Cowboy Joe also offers a variety of novelty gifts that are sure to be a crowd pleaser for that special individual or coffee lover in your life.
Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.
For more information on any of the businesses or this upcoming event, contact the Elko Area Chamber at 775-738-7135.
Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.
